LHC reserves verdict over petitions against sedition law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday concluded hearing over petitions against the sedition law and reserved its decision, ARY News reported.

The single bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Shahid Karim, heard identical petitions challenging the sedition law.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa represented federal government, while Abuzar Salman Niazi advocate represented petitioner.

The court directed the federal government to submit details of sedition cases filed in 12 months. “The sedition law initially seems very ambiguous,” Justice Shahid Karim remarked.

DAG Asad Ali Bajwa argued that Section 124-A has been in accordance with the constitution.

“Sedition laws are a legacy of the colonial history”, petitioner’s counsel argued. “Pakistan’s constitution gives freedom of expression and opinion to every citizen,” the lawyer said.

“Even today, people being booked under Section 124-A (sedition) over speeches against government,” counsel said.

“The sedition law under Section 124-A being exercised to serve political interests and exploit citizens,” counsel said.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to declare Section 124-A of the PPC 1860 against the constitution and null and void.

