LHC restrains FIA from disciplinary action against Bashir Memon

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from disciplinary action against Bashir Memon, ARY News reported.

The former FIA chief is facing three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking. Memon in his plea stated that despite giving a statement to the FIA, a record of cases filed against him is not being provided.

Former director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against non-provision of record of three cases against him.

He pleaded with the court to order FIA for the provision of cases’ record to him. Following the plea, the LHC has summoned the law officer of the federal government.

The Court while ordering the FIA to provide record of cases to Bashir Memon adjourned the further hearing of the case until February 3.

Earlier this week, a Sessions court in Lahore had extended interim pre-arrest bail of Memon till January 31. The court issued notice to the FIA and ordered the accused to join the investigation.

The court also ordered the accused to submit 3 bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

An Additional Sessions Judge Naveed Anjum Salimi took up the bail petitions of Bashir Memon filed by Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate to avoid arrest.

