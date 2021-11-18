LHC rules for 50 pct employees attendance in private sector entities

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the private sector entities to keep 50 percent of its employees in attendance owing to the smog situation in the city, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprises of Justice Shahid Karim issued the ruling while hearing a plea to address the smog issue in the city. “The 50 percent workers should work from home, the court ruled.

“The Punjab government should notify this court order forthwith,” the bench said.

“No order being issued with regard to the schools for now,” the bench said.

The government should also consider over curtailing attendance of employees to 50 percent in its departments, the court observed.

The Judicial Environmental Commission in its report, has recommended closure of the schools in areas having AIR Quality Index rating at 400. The Commission has recommended shutdown of industrial units in area having 500 rating at the AQI.

The judicial commission has also recommended declaration of a state of emergency to control smog and environmental pollution.

According to the report, the Agriculture Task Force has slapped fines only in 98 cases.

The court said that Lahore has turned into the most polluted city of the world. “What are we leaving behind for our next generations,” its posed question.

The court also directed the Smog Committee to forward its daily report to Judicial Water and Environmental Commission.