LHC rules against issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ruled against the issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras in the city, ARY News reported.

The pleas were taken up by LHC Judge Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

The petitioner through his counsels Mazhar Amin and Mian Awais Saleem had filed the petition, challenging the issuance of e-challan through the cameras.

Read more: LHC questions legality of e-challans

The LHC while accepting the pleas against the issuance of e-challan declared it illegal and said in its remarks that e-challan cannot be issued without the approval from the Punjab cabinet.

In the last hearing of the case, expressing his concern over the issue, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had questioned that the additional advoate general under which law, how e-challans can be issued without legislation. The law officer sought time to give the explanation in writing.

