LHC rules appointment of woman officer for rape cases probe

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court in a judgment has ruled that providing protection to women from sexual violence is more important than new legislation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa in a written verdict comprised of nine pages said that seven months passed to the anti-rape ordinance but this law is yet to come into force.

“Anti-rape law is a good legislation but its enforcement is responsibility of the state. The probe of the offence requires appointment of a woman investigation officer,” the bench stressed in its judgment.

The decision blasted the police department for non-implementation of the ordinance and said that the police has made thousands serious violations of the law.

“Resources were used in some rape cases due to the electronic and social media. Providing justice in selected cases is big injustice,” according to the verdict. “It is an injustice not to inquire into cases of the victims of sexual violence.”

“Failing to enforce the law is the root of the evil. State officials are powerless to enforce the law owing to the lack of resources and skill,” according to the ruling.

“It was a challenge to enforce the anti-rape ordinance, unfortunately the government has failed till date to implement it,” the court verdict said.

“The failure to implement the anti-rape law is equal to a crime, trying to evade enforcement of the law is violation of the constitution,” the LHC verdict said.

“Police reasons for non-enforcement of the law is unacceptable. The I.G. Punjab Police should ensure enforcement of the anti rape ordinance,” the court stressed.

The DIG failed to give a satisfactory reply on question about failure in implementation of the law.

“Rape and sexual violence could destroy a woman’s life. The rape victims have to face untrained investigation officials, harsh medical examination, despicable questioning and social degradation,” the court observed.

“The judiciary and the lawmakers tried to protect the victims but circumstances remain same,” the court observed.

Punjab police department in a report in September 2020 said that during the last eight months 2523 cases of rape and 132 cases of gang-rape were registered in the province.