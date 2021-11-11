LHC rules services regularization of Lahore waste management workers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ruled regularization of services of all employees of Lahore’s waste management body, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court while hearing a petition for regularization of 396 employees of the Lahore Waste Management Company directed the authorities to regularize services of all employees within three months.

“Who will work to clean the city when the employees will running in courts,” the court questioned.

The employees have been working on daily wages for last several years, according to the petition filed in the court, seeking court orders for regularization of the waste management employees services.

According to a report, the provincial government will make the waste management body of Lahore into an autonomous authority, and has finalized the draft for the Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMA) Act-2021.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!