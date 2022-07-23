LHC says ‘democratic parliamentary party’ should decide vote

Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has said that according to Article 63(A) of the constitution the ‘democratic parliamentary party’ has the right to decide the party vote, ARY News reported.

According to the written order of the hearing against the Deputy Speaker’s ruling to reject PML-Q’s 10 votes in the CM elections yesterday, the democratic parliamentary party has the right to decide the party vote.

The LHC order says that the Deputy Speaker gave his verdict on the basis of paragraph three of the Supreme Court’s judgement regarding the interpretation of Article 63(A). The Deputy Speaker rejected the 10 votes on the basis of the party head’s decision, it added.

The order said that the court expects coordination from Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. Attorney General and Advocate General Punjab have been issued orders to coordinate regarding the issue, it added.

The court has ordered the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to present himself to the court with the record of yesterday’s sessions.

The LHC order said that the issue looks complicated and the court expects coordination from all involved parties.

The hearing was adjourned until 2:30 pm.

