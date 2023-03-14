LHC seeks reply on plea challenging Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought response from the respondents on a plea challenging appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker of the Punjab chief minister, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Jan 22 appointed Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

Following the nomination of Naqvi for the slot, Imran Khan slammed the commission and tweeted, “PMLN has history of selecting their own umpires but it’s incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab – a post meant for a non-partisan person.”

Justice Shahid Karim while hearing the plea moved by Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed issued notices to the respondents and summoned a reply in the case.

Rasheed in his plea terming Naqvi’s appointment as ‘illegal and against the merit’ pleaded with the court to nullify notification of Mohsin Naqvi’s appointments.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned until March 27.

Comments