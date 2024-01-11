LHC serves notice to ECP on Shah Mehmood’s appeal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court issued notice to the election commission and other parties over Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s appeal against rejection of his nomination papers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Intending election candidates filing constitutional petitions against the appellate tribunals’ decisions in high courts across the country.

Over 60 decisions of the appellate tribunals have been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The LHC bench heard Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s petitions against rejection of his nomination papers from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218.

The court issued notices to the election commission and other parties of the case for tomorrow (Friday).

The full bench of the LHC hearing constitutional petitions of 38 candidates against election tribunals’ decisions today.

The high court yesterday served notices to the electoral body and other parties over 24 constitutional petitions.

The Sindh High Court rejected petition of an independent candidate from PS-76 constituency of Sindh Assembly.

The court summoned reply of the ECP and others on January 14 over the petition of PML-Q candidate Mashooq Ali from the same constituency.