Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has strongly criticized traffic wardens for unnecessarily stopping motorcyclists, saying the practice contributes to traffic jam across the city.

During the hearing of multiple petitions related to smog and environmental pollution, Justice Shahid Karim expressed concern over the conduct of traffic officials.

“The attitude of traffic wardens is strange. They stop two motorcyclists and stand there even if traffic gets blocked,” the judge remarked.

He questioned why motorcyclists are stopped when they are wearing helmets and appear to be complying with the law. The court noted that under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, officials are required to state valid reasons for stopping a vehicle.

Justice Karim observed that traffic police themselves violate the law on a daily basis. He further pointed out that while motorcyclists are being stopped, vehicles emitting smoke continue to pass unchecked, contributing to worsening air pollution.

“Vehicle emissions are polluting the air,” he added.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging a policy that assigns traffic wardens a daily quota of issuing 25 challans.

The petition, filed by citizen Jamila Fatima, argues that the fixed target violates fundamental rights and turns traffic enforcement into a revenue-driven exercise rather than a lawful regulatory function.

It contends that the quota system puts undue pressure on wardens, potentially leading to misuse of authority and issuance of unjustified fines, even when no traffic violation has occurred.

The petitioner further argued that such a policy undermines the principles of fair and impartial enforcement of traffic laws.