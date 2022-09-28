LHC stays action against former NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stayed the action against former director-general (DG) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, Shahzad Saleem, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The LHC stayed action against Shahzad Saleem who was holding an inquiry into harassment allegations against NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal levelled by Tayyaba Gul.

The LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition against the call-up notice to ex-NAB DG before the inquiry commission who had challenged the order via Safdar Shaheen Pirzada.

The high court sought a reply from the government lawyer. An inquiry commission had summoned Shahzad Saleem on September 28 in connection with Tayyaba Gul case.

The petitioner’s lawyer apprised the LHC CJ that the court had already issued stay orders in three more relevant pleas but the NAB officers were being harassed.

The court also strictly directed to implement the court orders otherwise a contempt petition will be filed.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till October 18.

Comments