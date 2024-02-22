LHC strikes down notification of life-saving drugs price hike

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the notification of the increase in the prices of life-saving drugs by the federal government.

Citeizen named Muhammad Aslam in his petition pleaded with the court that the government issue a notification against the law in fixing the prices of the medicine, as it will increase prices of medicines.

“The government is withdrawing the section on fixing medicine prices from the Drug Act and caretaker government does not have this power. The democratic government are forming the next government so they could take this step.”

“The present notification is unconstitutional and unconstitutional. The court ordered to suspend the notification till the final decision of the petition,” the citizen pleaded.

Following the initial hearing on the plea, the LHC while suspending the drug price hike notification sought a response from the caretaker Punjab government, at the next hearing.

The court has asked the parties, including the caretaker Punjab government, the federal government and others who were made parties, to respond at the next hearing.

In a major blow to the inflation-hit people of the country, the caretaker federal government increased the prices of 146 life-saving medicines.