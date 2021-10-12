LHC summons advocate general Punjab in LG restoration case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the advocate general Punjab in pleas against the non-restoration of local governments (LG) system in the province, despite the Supreme Court’s orders.

Justice Ayesha Malik heard the plea pleas of 10 mayors of Punjab against the provincial government for not restoration LB government setup.

The lawyer of the applicants stated before the court in his comments the local bodies system has to be run by the elected representatives. The Punjab government is not restoring the local bodies’ setup despite the top court’s orders.

After hearing the arguments, the LHC bench has asked to advocate general of Punjab to appear before the court on October 18.

Earlier, a state counsel had informed the court that the provincial government was setting up district committees to look after local government affairs and sought time to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court verdict.

On March 25, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, through a short order, termed Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act in contravention of the Constitution and ordered to restore local governments in Punjab province.

The top court declared the government’s decision to dissolve the local governments unconstitutional. The Supreme Court issued its detailed judgment on July 5.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had rejected a written reply submitted by the Punjab government in response to its notice in the case and directed the chief secretary and the local government secretary to appear before it.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!