LHC summons details of gifts received from Toshakhana before 2002

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned details received by different personalities from Toshakhana, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Lahore high court heard the plea regarding the detail of gifts received by personalities from Toshakhana.

The court asked that it should be disclosed who received gifts from Toshakhana. The government’s counsel told the cabinet has decided to de-classify the record prior to 2002.

LHC inquired that is there any holy cow who received gifts from Toshakhana before 2002. The government will release the detailed record on the website, the counsel told the court.

The record of all the gifts received by different personalities before 2002 needs to be released. The court will also check how the relations with other countries are affected by the disclosure of Toshakhana details, LHC told the government counsel.

The court further directed the government to de-classify the details of the gift received from Toshakhana.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government decided to make details of gifts, received over the past two decades, public.

The decision to share details of Toshakhana gifts on the Cabinet Division’s website was taken in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

The development came four days after govt received backlash over expressing reservations to the disclosure of Toshakhana gifts.

It is pertinent to mention that the Toshakhana controversy caught media attention after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was accused of hiding details of the gifts he received during his tenure in the government.

