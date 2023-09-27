LHC summons PM Kakar, CM Naqvi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in a case regarding publication of blasphemous content on social media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

LHC judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan presided over the case and remarked that a report had not been submitted by the federal government despite an eight-month delay.

“It seemed that the matter had never been placed in front of the prime minister at all,” he remarked.

The court then issued orders for the PM and the CM to appear in person and explain their position on the issue.

Under a 2019 law, every translation of the Quran must be cleared by a board before publication. However, the case filed in 2022 says that appropriate permissions were not taken for the publication of an altered translation of the Quran.