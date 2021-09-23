LHC summons Punjab chief secretary over rocketing food prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday took up a petition against skyrocketing prices of essential food items in Punjab.

The court directed the Punjab chief secretary to turn up before it on next hearing to explain what measures the government has taken to bring down prices of food items. He is required to appear on September 30.

“Have you not drawn up rules to control prices of essential commodities?” the court asked the provincial food secretary, to which he replied that the rules have been forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

It is up to the government to fix rates of food items ranging from coriander to pulses, the LHC bench observed, summoning a report in this regard from the secretary.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced direct cash subsidy on sugar, flour, ghee and pulses, benefiting 12.50 million households across Pakistan.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad along with other PM’s aides Farrukh Habib and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, the finance minister said that the government is taking steps to provide direct cash subsidy to the marginalized segments of the society on sugar, flour, ghee and pulses.

“This program to be launched next month will benefit 12.50 million households which are upto 42 percent of the whole population,” he said. “Wheat is being released at the rate of Rs1950 per 40 kilogram. The price of sugar has been notified at Rs89.75 per kilogram.”