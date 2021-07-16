LHC summons Punjab CS over non-implementation of SC verdict on LGs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday resumed hearing a petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment about restoration of local governments in Punjab.

A bench of the LHC rejected a written reply submitted by the Punjab government in response to its notice in the case and directed the chief secretary and the local government secretary to appear before it on next hearing on July 19.

The petition was filed by Lahore former Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed and others.

The petitioners stated before the court (LHC) that the provincial government was not restoring the local governments despite the Supreme Court’s judgement.

They said the government failed to implement the Supreme Court decision, due to which a contempt of court proceedings should be initated against the Punjab government.

On March 25, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, through a short order, termed Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act in contravention of the Constitution and ordered to restore local governments in Punjab province.

The top court declared the government’s decision to dissolve the local governments unconstitutional. The Supreme Ccourt issued its detailed judgment on July 5.