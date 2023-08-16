LHC suspends condition of court’s permission for MPO detention

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended a single bench decision over MPO 3 arrests, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the LHC in Rawalpindi suspended an earlier decision of the court’s single bench, which had bound detentions under the MPO 3 with prior permission of the court.

The division bench restored the deputy commissioner’s authority to detain an individual at any time without any permission.

A division bench comprised of Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf suspended the court’s decision on the appeal of the deputy commissioner.

The court also issued notices to parties to submit their rejoinders within two weeks.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until the first week of September.