LHC suspends decision against land lease for corporate farming

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court suspended a single bench decision to return back one million acres agriculture land given on lease, ARY News reported on Monday.

The land was granted on lease under the corporate agri-farming project.

A division bench of the high court suspended the decision to return one million acres leased agriculture land back.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the appeal against the decision.

Counsel of the opposite side Ahmad Rafay Alam opposed the government’s appeal.

The court issued notices to parties over an appeal of the government and summoned reply next week.

