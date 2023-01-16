LHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrants

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan, senior vice president PTI Fawad Chaudhry and party secretary general Asad Umar’s bailable arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the PTI leaders’ plea against the arrest warrants.

The court suspended arrest warrants and directed the ECP to continue with its contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The ECP issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in a contempt case last week.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar had sought immunity from attendance in the case which was turned by ECP’s four-member bench.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.

Contemp cases against PTI leaders

Last year, the top electoral body initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders for allegedly using foul language against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP. It has served several notices on them, asking them to appear in person and explain their point of view.

However, the PTI leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts

The ECP in its six petitions had urged the top court to transfer all its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one.

The commission maintained that it had issued contempt notices to PTI chairman and deposed premier Imran Khan as well as other party leaders including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry in the months of August and September

In set of petitions, the ECP argued that the high court orders were illegal and unlawful having effectively suspended Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017, by restraining the ECP from taking ‘adverse action’ against PTI leaders.

