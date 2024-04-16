LHC suspends PML-N candidate’s victory notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended the notification of success of PML-N candidate Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nanka Sahib, and gave time to the ECP to submit a reply.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on a plea by Muhammad Atif of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) challenging the notification of Rana’s success.

A counsel for the petitioner stated that his client won the election by a margin of 3500 votes, but the ECP declared the respondent successful after recounting of votes.

He said the returning officer reduced the petitioner’s votes in the recount and declared his defeat with a margin of 2,500 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 6 Rana Muhammad Arshad of Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) was Friday declared successful from PP-133 after vote recount.

According to the returning officer, Rana Muhammad Arshad of PMLN got 44,323 while independent candidate Mian Atif got 41,632 votes. Rana Arshad was declared successful with a margin of 2,691 votes.