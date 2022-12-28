LHC terminates judge over ‘corruption allegations’

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
The LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has terminated an additional and sessions judge Nasir Ahmed over ‘corruption allegations’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The LHC issued a notification regarding the termination of an additional and sessions judge Nisar Ahmed over allegations of misconduct.

The high court had summoned an additional judge to seek his response in the case of misconduct and corruption, however, he failed to give a satisfactory response.

After listening to his reply, the LHC issued the termination order for Nisar Ahmed. Judge Ahmed was facing a corruption inquiry.

