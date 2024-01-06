LHC names three more judges for appellate tribunals

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has nominated three more judges for appellate tribunals to expedite large number of appeals against rejection or approval of candidates’ nomination papers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the election schedule, four days remaining to decide the large number of appeals against decisions of returning officers.

The number of the high court judges nominated for appellate tribunals in Lahore has now reached to six with addition of three more judges.

The court has announced names of Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Tariq Nadeem and Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad to hear appeals at the principal seat in Lahore.

The election tribunal judges will hear objections and appeals against returning officers decisions.

A total of 1088 appeals were filed in the election appellate tribunals of the Lahore High Court against decisions of returning officers.

As much as 624 appeals were filed in the appellate tribunal at Lahore, while 219 appeals were filed in Multan. Apart of it, 81 appeals were filed in Bahawalpur tribunal and 164 in Rawalpindi.

The tribunals have to decide the appeals by January 10 as per the election schedule announced by the election commission.

The polling for election will be held on February 08, 2024.