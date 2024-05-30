LHC to hear contempt of court plea against PM Shehbaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed a plea, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, for hearing, ARY News reported.

According to the cause list issued by the LHC, Justice Waheed Khan will take up the plea filed by a woman Ashba Kamran.

The petitioner maintained the prime minister used ‘inappropriate’ language against judges, demanding that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against him

The initial hearing has been scheduled for Friday.