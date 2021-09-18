LHC to hear pending cases against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has constituted a full bench to hear pending cases against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprised of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, will hear the cases from September 20 (Monday).

The petitions were filed by Shahid Naseem Gondal, Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi and Allah Bux Gondal advocates.

Ilmuddin Ghazi Advocate had filed petitions against former president Pervez Musharraf’s proclamation of emergency in November 2007 and against another former head of the state Asif Ali Zardari’s holding the president’s office as well as top party office at the same time.

Shahid Naseem Gondal and Allah Bux Gondal advocates had filed petitions with regard to disqualification for former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.