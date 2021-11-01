LHC wants to know how many trans people given govt jobs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Monday the Punjab government to furnish the 10-year recruitment record of transgender people.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition against the Punjab police for allegedly showing discrimination against transgender persons by not hiring them in the force.

The court directed the chief secretary and inspector-general to submit their reply to the petition by November 29.

Earlier, the counsel for the petitioner stated that Articles 4, 18, and 25 of the country’s Constitution provide “a shield against any kind of discrimination especially in respect to a job or profession to earn a livelihood.”

“But the act of the respondents not to permit transgender persons to compete with the other applicants offends against the said provisions of the Constitution,” he argued.

After an initial hearing, the court issued notices to the official respondents – the Punjab government, chief secretary, and inspector-general – with a direction to file their report before the next hearing.

The bench appointed a senior lawyer, Dr Mazhar Ilahi, as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter that involves “important questions of public importance.”

