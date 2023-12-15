LHC wants two-day work from home

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday directed authorities concerned to issue the notification of work from home for two days in the week.

The court issues directives while hearing a petition filed for the remedy of smog.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim, while inquiring with the deputy commissioner’s lawyer, stated that the government ignored his two-day closure orders.

Later, Justice Shahid Karim directed the public prosecutor to issue work-from-home notification two days a week.

Earlier, the LHC ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Punjab on Saturdays until the end of January to curb smog.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim issued a written order on petitions filed by citizens seeking measures to tackle air pollution in the country.

In a detailed order, the judge had directed the provincial government to issue a notification for closure of schools, colleges and universities on Saturdays till last week of January.

The order further said that the government was taking measures to ensure work from home for two days a week.