32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

LHC withdraws stay order halting cypher probe against PTI chief

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday withdrew stay order halting cypher probe against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief. 

The former prime minister had claimed that US envoy Donald Lu was ‘involved’ in the ouster of his government. In a meeting with the Pakistani envoy, Lu ‘threatened’ to oust my government, the PTI chairman had claimed.

The federal gov­ernment had challenged a stay order granted to the PTI chairman against an inquiry by the FIA into the cipher audio leak controversy.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi while announcing the reserved verdict withdrew the stay order halting cypher probe against the former prime minister.

Read more: Cypher probe: SC cannot intervene in executive powers

The federal government, through the application, had pleaded with the court to withdraw the stay order. It submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency was probing the matter in accordance with the law but due to stay order, the process of investigation was badly affected.

On Dec 6, 2022, LHC suspended a call-up notice issued to Imran Khan by the FIA in cipher inquiry.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.