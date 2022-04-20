LHC’s hearing to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL deferred

LAHORE: A petition filed before the Lahore High Court (LHC) for removing name of Nawaz Sharif from exit control list (ECL) has been adjourned over absence of a judge in the division bench, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the division bench hearing a petition to remove name of Nawaz Sharif from ECL was disbanded after absence of Justice Shahbaz Ali. The registrar office of the LHC cancelled the cause list after unavailability of the head of the bench.

In December 2020, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

A two-judge bench of the IHC decided to declare the PML-N supremo a fugitive over his failure to appear before it despite being summoned repeatedly. The court issued show-cause notices to the guarantors of the former premier.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the PML-N supreme leader has been declared a proclaimed offender in two more cases, including the Toshakhana reference and illegal land allotment case.

