LHC’s verdict to end constitutional crisis in Punjab: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has hailed the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict on election of Punjab chief minister, saying that the decision will end the three-month-long constitutional crisis in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Hamza Shehbaz said his party would respect the court’s decisions, ordering the re-counting of votes for the election of Punjab’s chief minister held on April 16.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said that the opposition parties pushed the province into a constitutional crisis for thier own interest. “The citizens had to bear the brunt of this constitutional crisis,” he said, adding: “It is my responsibility to provide relief to the citizens.”

The PML-N leader hoped that the Lahore High Court’s order will prove to be good omen for the people of Punjab. “Those who violated the constitution and the law are still against the LHC’s decision,” he added.

Read More: LHC ORDERS RECOUNT OF VOTES IN HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S ELECTION AS PUNJAB CM

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a recount of votes in election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case with 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented the majority verdict.

The high court has asked Governor Punjab to summon a session of Punjab Assembly on July 1st (Friday). “The assembly members’ votes recounted minus 25 defecting members,” the court ordered.

Comments