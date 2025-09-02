WATCH: Liam Cunningham in tears remembering child killed in Gaza

Actor Liam Cunningham, best known for ‘Game of Thrones,’ fought back tears as he mourned the killing of a little girl by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The Irish actor joined an international flotilla, which began sailing from Spain’s Barcelona on Sunday, to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking before the journey, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star remembered a young child killed by Israeli forces.

“She’s absolutely gorgeous. You can see her there, and she has a lovely voice,” he said as he showed the audience a photo of a little girl.

“I am going to let you listen to a couple of seconds of her singing,” he said while playing an audio recording of the child, whom he identified as Fatima, singing a song.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star then fought back his tears as he revealed that the song was as part of the little girl’s arrangement for her funeral in the events of her killing by the Israeli army.

Liam Cunningham said, “She wants that song sung in the event of her death. What sort of a world have we slid into? What sort of a human hole have we found ourselves in when children, beautiful angels like that of five or six years old, are making their own funeral arrangements?”

The actor then revealed that Israeli army killed Fatima days before the flotilla embarked on the journey to the Gaza Strip.

“She was killed by the Israelis. Somebody is going to be singing that song over that child’s corpse,” Liam Cunningham said.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star then took aim at the Western governments for their inability to address the plight of the Palestinians, facing continuous bombardment from Israel.

“The fact that the flotilla is happening is an indication of the world’s failure to uphold international law and human law. It is a shameful, shameful period in the history of our world,” he said.