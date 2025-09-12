Liam Hemsworth is engaged!

Hollywood heartthrob Liam Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are finally engaged after six years of dating.

‘The Hunger Games’ star Liam Hemsworth, 35, has finally popped the question to his ladylove, model-turned-actor Gabriella Brooks, 29, as she confirmed their engagement in her latest Instagram post.

Brooks posted a three-slide carousel post, featuring a picture of the couple, with her stunning diamond engagement ring on display, whereas the following snap was a closer look at her sparkler. In her photo gallery, simply captioned with a white heart emoji, the star wife-to-be also published a scenic shot of the sun and ocean, seemingly the place where the actor proposed to her for marriage.

Notably, Liam Hemsworth, who was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with pop superstar Miley Cyrus for more than nine years, including seven months of being briefly married, first sparked rumours with Australian supermodel Gabriella Brooks in December 2019, months after filing for divorce from the Disney alum.

The couple went Instagram official in 2021, when Hemsworth posted a group picture from the Gold Dinner, also featuring Brooks. The following year, she shared a shirtless snap of her beau on her Instagram stories to wish him on his 32nd birthday.

They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his movie ‘Poker Face’.