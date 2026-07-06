Liam Hemsworth and his fiancée, Gabriella Brooks, surely had an unforgettable evening celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

On Sunday, July 5, the Australian model shared an Instagram carousel capturing moments from the special occasion. The post featured photos of the couple dressed for the celebration, along with close-up shots of Brooks’ accessories and a heartfelt glimpse at the wedding keepsake.

For the event, Brooks slipped into a coordinated pink halter top and matching skirt paired with pink bow pumps. She also shared a grainy Polaroid of herself with Hemsworth, who looked sharp in a classic suit.

Other photos highlighted her gold handbag, the couple’s rings, and a standalone snapshot of her stylish footwear.

Among the standout details was the wedding favor the guests received, an embroidered handkerchief featuring the initials “T&T” and a lyric from Taylor Swift’s hit song Blank Space. Brooks expressed her excitement over the keepsake, writing, “I love this so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks)

Captioning the post, Brooks congratulated the newlyweds, writing, “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”

Liam Hemsworth and Brooks confirmed their own engagement in September 2025 when the model shared a photo showcasing her engagement ring on Instagram.

The couple, both Australians, were first linked in December 2019 after they were spotted having brunch with Hemsworth’s parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay.

They later made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021 when Hemsworth posted a group photo from the Gold Dinner in Sydney featuring his brother Chris Hemsworth, sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, and friends Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon.