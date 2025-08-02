Liam Neeson gushes over Pamela Anderson amid dating buzz!

Veteran actor Liam Neeson gushes over ‘The Naked Gun’ co-star Pamela Anderson’s beauty amid the budding new romance.

Just days after insiders confirmed the speculations that senior actors Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, are dating, the ‘Taken’ star revealed that he couldn’t help but be in awe of how ‘gorgeous’ she is when they first met.

During their latest appearance at the SiriusXM Town Hall in New York this week, Neeson recalled his first meeting with the ‘Baywatch’ star, saying, “Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, she is gorgeous!’”

“But she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her,” he added. “I don’t want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific.”

However, Anderson, on the other hand, revealed that she was quite ‘nervous’ to meet Neeson for the first time.

“Of course, you’re always nervous the first day on the set,” she said. “I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins, and it kept me busy. Kept me outta trouble…”

Notably, this comes after a close source confirmed, “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

For the unversed, Neeson was previously married to British actor Natasha Richardson from 1994 till her death in 2009, and shares two sons with her, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

Meanwhile, Anderson, who has been married five times before, shares both her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with her first husband Tommy Lee.

