Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson romance is over?

Veteran actor Liam Neeson’s whirlwind romance with co-star Pamela Anderson is reportedly dead already, as he struggles to move past her history with Julian Assange.

As reported by foreign media, senior actors Liam Neeson, 73, and Pamela Anderson, 58, who sparked buzz last month while extensively promoting their action-comedy flick ‘The Naked Gun’, have hit a rough patch in their budding romance, as the ‘Taken’ star finds it difficult to accept her controversial bond with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

According to an insider, “Liam cares deeply for Pamela, but the shadow of her time with Julian Assange lingers.”

“He is a proud man, and some of those old headlines make it difficult for him to move forward,” the source added. “There’s a sense he’s battling to get over it.”

However, per another tipster, Anderson, who was a frequent visitor to Assange, insists that her visits to him at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, during his seven years of political asylum, and later in prison, were only about ‘friendship and activism’.

“But Liam wonders how the public sees it – and that weighs on him,” the person explained. “Pamela’s meetings with Julian were always controversial. Even if it was just cuddling and comfort, people branded them as something more. Liam knows this, and it unsettles him.”