Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson romance: A publicity stunt for 'The Naked Gun'?

The bond between senior actors Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson was absolutely ‘genuine’, sources claimed, laughing off the allegations that their whirlwind romance was a PR stunt for the movie, ‘The Naked Gun’.

For the unversed, veteran actor Liam Neeson, 73, sparked speculations with ‘The Naked Gun’ co-star Pamela Anderson, 58, when the two were out and about with their PDA-packed promotional appearances around the movie’s theatrical release on August 1.

However, there had been rumours recently that their whirlwind romance has since fizzled out.

Amidst this, a report from a foreign publication suggested that their relationship was instead a timed PR stunt, designed by their publicists, to create hype around their crime comedy.

Reacting to the allegations, a source close to the ‘Taken’ star has now denied them, saying, “Everything between them has been genuine.”

“Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt,” the insider continued. “They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity.”

“Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this,” one more source reiterated.

Meanwhile, reps for Neeson and Anderson are yet to comment on the matter.