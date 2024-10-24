Kate Cassidy reveals secret proposal note from Liam Payne

A week after the untimely demise of Liam Payne, his girlfriend, London-based influencer Kate Cassidy revealed a secret love note from the One Direction star, proposing to her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A week after the tragic death of British singer Liam Payne, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy has finally broken her silence, in a heartfelt tribute to her beau, where she revealed that the former intended to marry her soon.

With a bunch of loved-up pictures of the couple and a love note which read, “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever,” ‘shattered’ Cassidy penned a moving tribute to Payne.

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words,” she began to write. “I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

She continued, “You are – because I can’t say you were – my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

“Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life,” Cassidy expressed.

Concluding the moving tribute, she noted, “I’ve gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn.”

Millions of social users liked the post and extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving Cassidy via the comments section.

Also Read: Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

Notably, Liam Payne, 31, fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, last Wednesday. The former boy band member suffered ‘extremely serious injuries’ and died on the spot.

The tragic death of Payne had sent shockwaves across the music industry including his former bandmates.