Liam Payne's girlfriend, sisters honor him on his first death anniversary

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his two sisters, Ruth Gibbins and Nicola Payne are remembering him on his first death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 16, Cassidy shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo of herself with the late singer snuggling in bed.

“Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you Liam,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, his sister Nicola penned a lengthy note on social media, which reads, “A year ago today marks a date I never wanted to see again.”

“Our lives changed forever and our hearts were left broken, with pieces missing. That night, unaware of what you were going through, that you were alone. Me and Ffion watching Dinosaur on the TV and me saying to her, Next time we see Uncle Liam, he’ll be able to tell you all the dinosaurs, as he loves them,” she added.

Ruth Gibbins also remembered the former One Direction member in kinds word and a playful photo of him dressed as a pirate.

“Wherever you are, I hope you can hear me, I hope you are guiding me and I hope you know the love I have for you is infinite. I hope I get the chance to be your sister in every lifetime,” Gibbins wrote.

Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel balcony on October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.