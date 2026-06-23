Liam Payne’s whopping fortune finally finds an heir years after his death

Liam Payne’s whopping fortune has finally found an heir following his tragic death!

New court documents have revealed the beneficiary of Liam Payne’s multi-million-dollar estate, years after the former One Direction star died without leaving a will.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the late singer’s estate, valued at approximately $29 million, has been left to his nine-year-old child, Bear.

While a portion of the inheritance can be accessed immediately, the majority of the funds will reportedly remain in a trust until he turns 18.

Liam Payne – who died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony -welcomed his only child with singer Cheryl in March 2017.

Earlier this year, Cheryl and attorney Richard Mark Bray were officially appointed administrators of the singer’s estate after he died intestate, meaning without a valid will. Court filings issued on May 1 showed that the gross value of Payne’s U.K. estate stood at around $38 million, with a net value of approximately $32.2 million.

Under U.K. inheritance laws, estates are typically passed to a surviving spouse or civil partner. In cases where there is no spouse, children are generally considered the next legal heirs.

According to the BBC, Cheryl and Bray are currently responsible for managing the estate but have limited authority and are not yet able to distribute the assets.