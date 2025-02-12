Libya boat tragedy 2023: FIA arrests prime suspect from Gujrat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested prime suspect in Libya boat tragedy 2023 from Gujrat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, FIA Gujranwala Zone-I arrested Zubair Mahar from Gujrat for his involved his Libya boat tragedy in 2023. The prime suspect’s name was also included in the red book of highly wanted human smugglers.

The FIA officials said the arrested suspect was wanted in multiple cases in 2023 at the Composite Circle Gujrat.

The suspect was part of an international human trafficking network and was listed in the Red Book of most-wanted traffickers.

He swindled Rs2.4 million per victim from eight individuals, amounting to a total of Rs19.2 million.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key facilitator in the Libya migrant boat wreck incident namely Adil.

The FIA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that a key facilitator Adil in the Libya migrant boat wreck tragedy was arrested. The arrested man was allegedly in contact with an international network of human trafficking.

The FIA investigators collected all relevant details including bank accounts and mobile phone records from the accused, said the agency’s spokesperson, adding that Adil was tasked to collect and transfer money from the citizens for the global human trafficking network.

Additionally, Adil was also facing an inquiry of the FIA’s anti-money laundering circle.