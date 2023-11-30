Libya boat wreck: FIA arrests key facilitator Adil

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key facilitator in the Libya migrant boat wreck incident namely Adil, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FIA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that a key facilitator Adil in the Libya migrant boat wreck tragedy was arrested. The arrested man was allegedly in contact with an international network of human trafficking.

The FIA investigators collected all relevant details including bank accounts and mobile phone records from the accused, said the agency’s spokesperson, adding that Adil was tasked to collect and transfer money from the citizens for the global human trafficking network.

Additionally, Adil was also facing an inquiry of the FIA’s anti-money laundering circle.

There have been two notable incidents of boats drowning off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea this year in which several Pakistanis had lost their lives. The first incident took place in February and the other in April.

Later, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece.

The then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to investigate the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of a migrant shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

The premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.