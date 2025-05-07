Libya denies deal to take migrants expelled from US

Libya’s Tripoli-based government on denied Wednesday reports of a deal with Washington to welcome migrants expelled from the United States

It also reaffirmed its refusal of any permanent resettlement of foreigners in the North African country.

US media, including CNN, reported in early May that US President Donald Trump’s administration planned to send migrants to third countries including Libya and Rwanda.

The Government of National Unity (GNU) “categorically affirmed that there is no such deal or coordination to welcome migrants expelled from the United States”, a government statement said.

“Parallel entities, not subject to legitimacy, could be involved in agreements that do not represent the Libyan state and do not commit it legally or politically,” it said, urging “respect for national sovereignty”.

Libya has been gripped by unrest since the 2011 overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

It is split between the UN-recognised GNU in the west, and a rival administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar that rules from Benghazi and Tobruk in the east.

The media reports of a migrants deal came as one of Haftar’s sons, Saddam Haftar, was visiting Washington.

GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah posted on X that Libya “refuses to be a destination for expelled migrants, whatever the pretext”.

“Any deal concluded by illegitimate parties does not represent the Libyan state and does not bind it politically or morally,” he added.

“Human dignity and national sovereignty are not negotiable.”

But the eastern government’s foreign ministry on Wednesday also issued a statement “denying the existence of any agreement or understanding concerning the settlement of migrants of any nationality”.

Libya is a key departure point for migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan African countries, risking dangerous Mediterranean voyages in the hope of reaching Europe.