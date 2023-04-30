Light to moderate showers lash various areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Several areas of the metropolis received light to moderate showers on Sunday under the influence of a westerly wave, citing the Met Office ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Iqbal and adjoining areas received rainfall today. Lyari received light rain and drizzling, while Baldia Town lashed by heavy rain. Moreover, Gulistan-e-Johar, Muhammad Ali Society, Liaquatabad, NIPA Chowrangi, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Quaidabad also received rainfall with gusty winds.

The wet spell is continuing in the city, as the Met department has forecast light to moderate as well as heavy rainfall some places today, while the wind speed will be between 15 to 20 kilometers per hour.

A westerly wave continues to persist over South Balochistan and Sindh with its trough extending to North Arabian Sea.

Under its influence scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts till 2nd May with occasional gaps.

While dust or thunderstorm with rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls also expected in Karachi division and Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matyari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts till 1st May with occasional gaps.

