Light rain expected in Karachi as cyclone Biparjoy weakens

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said on Friday that Karachi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours as Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm” after making landfall in India’s Gujarat.

In a fresh update, the PMD said that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy over northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indian Gujarat coast (near Jakhau port) has weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) and lies near Latitude 23.8°N & Longitude 69.4°E at a distance of 200km east-southeast of Keti Bandar, 180km southeast of Thatta & 270km east of Karachi.

“The system is likely to weaken further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by today noon and subsequently into a Depression by today evening,” the PMD said.

It further said that widespread rain-thunderstorm with some heavy/very heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80- 100Km/hour likely in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, & Umerkot districts; while, heavy falls in Thatta & Mirpurkhas districts today and tomorrow.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate falls and accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts today.

“Squally winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.”

The met department said that sea conditions along Sindh-Makran coast are likely to be rough/ very rough (with 2 meter tide).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June.