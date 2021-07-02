WATCH: Lightning bolt hits moving vehicle on highway

In a terrifying moment, a moving vehicle carrying a family was hit by a lightning bolt as the entire episode was caught on camera, leaving the citizens worried about their health.

The incident took place on June 25 and was recorded by Carl Hobi, who was behind the jeep that got hit by lightning. The clip was shared on several social media pages after being posted online.

According to details, the black SUV was carrying five passengers, including a three-year-old, a 1.5-year-old, and an eight-month-old. In the 13-second viral clip, the vehicle is seen moving on a road in heavy rain as a lightning bolt hits it.

While all the passengers were safe, the incident shook them. “They were in shock and the first thing they did was make sure the kids were okay and they were relieved that everyone was just fine,” Hobi told the local media.

“The car was dead and stuck in gear and we could not get it in to [sic] neutral to push off the road. It will most likely be considered Totaled,” Hobi added.