Lightning kills cow, 13 goats in Attock

ATTOCK: A cow and 13 goats were killed as lightning struck in Attock, following rain with thunderstorm, ARY News reported.

As per details, the lightning struck in Attock’s village of Taveen, where a cow and thirteen goats of a farmer were turned into ashes. The incident dented heavy loss to the farmer.

The residents of the area have demanded the Punjab government for financial assistance for the farmer.

In a separate incident of lightning, a man lost his life in Balochistan’s district of Sherani, three days earlier.

In the month of April, a teenage girl was killed while over two dozen people suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in Jhang district of Punjab province.

According to rescue sources, a 14-year-old girl lost her life while 32 other people suffered wounds after being struck by lightning in Athara Hazari.

The victims were working in fields when they were hit by lightning strikes.

