Lightning strike claims three lives in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: An incident of lightning strike in Tharparkar amid heavy rainfall with thunderstorm claimed three lives while three others were injured in the incident.

Monsoon rainfall lashed Tharparkar district’s Chhachhro, Islamkot and Nagarparkar towns.

In a rain-related incident 10 labourers who got shelter under a tree in Islamkot during rainfall struck by lightning leaving three persons, including a father and son dead and three others were injured in the incident.

The deceased identified as Sajan Meghwar, his young son and Taj Muhammad Shah.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital.

The district administration has advised citizens to avoid shelter under trees and open places during rainfall and thunderstorms.

Increasing number of thunderbolt and lightning strikes being reported in Thar during rains claiming several lives in the region.

An unprecedented number of 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Tharparkar and Sanghar districts in 2019 after being struck by lightning during thundershowers. Thunderbolts claimed 22 lives in Tharparkar region and four others in the adjoining Sanghar district apart from the death of dozens of cattle during deadly rainfall.