24.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 27, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Lightning strikes kill 18 people in India

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

AHMEDABAD: At least 18 people were killed in lightning strikes across western India’s Gujarat state during unseasoned intense storms on Sunday, officials said.

Such big rainstorms are not expected in Gujarat during winter months, and fierce downpours caught many off guard.

While flash floods and lightning kill dozens of people in India each year, scientists warn that rising global temperatures are unleashing a cascade of extreme weather events.

At least 20 people were killed during the heavy rains, with at least 18 of them due to lightning, Gujarat state authorities said in a statement late Sunday.

At least 40 animals were also killed.

Home minister Amit Shah said he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths, in a post on social media platform X.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.