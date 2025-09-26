Lil Dicky gets married to Kristin Batalucco

American rapper-comedian Lil Dicky confirmed that he has tied the knot with fiancée Kristin Batalucco after years of dating.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, David Andrew Burd, aka Lil Dicky, 37, announced his marriage to longtime partner, Kristin Batalucco, weeks after Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez, who, along with her fiance and the rapper’s frequent collaborator, Benny Blanco, was among the guests at the intimate ceremony, had shared pictures from the nuptials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram)

“I got married to the love of my life,” the rapper wrote in the caption of his wedding photo dump, which sees the dapper groom in black pants and a white suit jacket, whereas, for the vows, his bride opted for an elegant lace gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a short train, and paired it with a sheer veil.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Notably, the announcement came only two days after Lil Dicky announced in a similar Instagram post, “I got engaged to the love of my life!”

While the exact timeline of their romance is not known, the ‘Earth’ singer had previously shared that he met Batalucco, who is reportedly a talent manager and TV producer, through the head writer of his TV show, ‘Dave’, which ran from 2020 to 2023. He debuted the relationship on social media in 2022.