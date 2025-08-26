Lil Nas X shares first post after brief time in jail

Grammy-winning rapper Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, shared his first post on Tuesday after getting bailed out of jail.

The 26-year-old was arrested on four felony charges last week after he was caught roaming through Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, seemingly intoxicated.

Initially, Lil Nas X was hospitalised for a possible drug overdose, however, he was later arrested for battery on a police officer.

US authorities later charged him with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, along with resisting an executive officer.

He was then transferred to Valley Jail in Van Nuys, where he remained through the weekend.

The rapper secured bail in the case a day earlier after pleading not guilty to any of the charges brought against him.

According to US media outlets, the 26-year-old’s bail was set at $75,000.

During his arraignment, the rapper’s team argued that he had no prior criminal history or a history of violence.

Approving his bail, the court ordered the American rapper to enroll in a drug treatment programme.

Lil Nas X has now called the experience ‘terrifying,’ while assuring his fans that he will be fine.

“Your girl is gonna be ok, ya’ll. She’s going to be alright. Shit, that was f–king terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright,” he wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.